Kerala-Telangana fest unveils fusion of tradition

October 02, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The ongoing three-day celebration of the Kerala-Telangana heritage festival in Hyderabad has transformed the city into a vibrant tapestry of literary and performance traditions, seamlessly interwoven with contemporary art forms.

Kicking off the festivities, Kerala’s Minister for Museum & Zoo, Archaeology, and Archives, Ahamed Devarkovil, inaugurated the festival on Saturday. This marked the commencement of a showcase, featuring a diverse array of folk arts, classical music and dance, theatre, painting, sculpting, poetry sessions, movies, and a captivating light-and-sound show.

Scheduled to conclude on Monday, the festival is a captivating blend of rural and urban experiences, aimed at creating fresh avenues for heritage appreciation, as highlighted by the organisers. The festival also serves as a platform for Malayali groups in Telangana to voluntarily exhibit their expressive cultures.