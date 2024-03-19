Kerala logs 15.92% growth in tourism sector

March 19, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kerala welcomed 2.18 crore visitors from within the country in the period spanning January to December 2023, logging 15.92% growth, according to Kerala Tourism Secretary K. Biju.

Speaking at a tourism partnership event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Biju attributed this achievement to the that State’s innovative tourism initiatives. “Our relentless efforts have not only made Kerala a safe and welcoming destination but also transformed it into an all-weather holiday paradise,” he said.

During the event, a delegation of Kerala tourism officials showcased their endeavours to promote adventure tourism in that State. Emphasising the development of eco-adventure tour packages centred around Kerala’s natural wonders, the officials highlighted their aim to provide exhilarating experiences for modern travellers. “We are witnessing a growing trend of destination weddings across Kerala, fuelled by the State’s astonishing natural beauty and exceptional hospitality,” added Mr. Biju.

The event also featured cultural performances, showcasing Kerala’s traditional art forms such as Kathakali, Kalaripayattu and Mohiniyattam, offering attendees a glimpse into that State’s rich cultural heritage.