Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address a public meeting in Khammam on December 29

December 24, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - KHAMMAM

CPI (M) Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and a host of other senior leaders of the party will also address the public meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a public meeting to be organized by Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham in Khammam on December 29 on the inaugural day of its three-day State conference.

According to sources, Mr. Vijayan will participate in a rally cum public meeting in Khammam on Thursday afternoon. CPI (M) Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and a host of other senior leaders of the party will also address the public meeting.

The Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham and other frontal organizations of the party launched mass contact programs in various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district to mobilize people including farmers, and agricultural workers in large numbers to the public meeting.

The activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organized a preparatory meeting at Chinnagopathi village in Konijerla Mandal on Friday to chalk out arrangements for the cultural programs to be held during the rally-cum-public meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Hyderabad / Kerala

