Kerala Ayurvedic institute inks pact with CCMB

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 00:19 IST

To validate formulations against the novel coronavirus

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has entered into an agreement with Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS), Kottakkal, to check for the efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday.

AVS is a 118-year-old charitable institution headquartered at Kottakkal in Kerala and has been engaged in practice and propagation of Ayurveda manufacturing more than 500 formulations. In this partnership, AVS will provide standardised Ayurveda formulations, the CCMB will test them on the lab-grown coronavirus strains in cell culture system, and check for their anti-viral efficacy.

“If it yields tangible results, the project will lead to major progress in pharmaceutical industry in India. While the country possesses a lot of ancient wisdom, it has lacked defined regulatory protocols for testing the efficacy of formulations that are based on the ancient texts. In the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, it has become imperative to rigorously test the different treatment possibilities before they are used by the public,” informed CCMB director Rakesh Mishra.

Advertising

Advertising

The CCMB has established an efficacy testing facility for drugs and devices by using the lab-grown coronavirus and this can be used for testing the anti-viral efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations too, he said. “AVS is joining hands with CCMB with the clear objective of attempting to validate classical knowledge of Ayurveda with the aid of modern science,” said senior scientist C.T. Sulaiman.

Therapeutic support

The AVS was hopeful that findings of this study will yield useful therapeutic support in the current situation. The chemical evaluation of the selected formulations showed presence of potent molecules, and they will be investigated further, he added. The CCMB is a premier life science research institute, and has been testing, sequencing and growing coronavirus strains in its labs, said a press release.