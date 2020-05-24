Keeping ‘TRAC’ of farming with remote sensing

As part of the regulated farming system to be followed from the coming crop season in Telangana, details of crops cultivated would be enumerated completely with the help of remote sensing applications.

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture S. Naranjan Reddy here on Sunday, following his meeting with Additional Director General of Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC) G. Sreenivasa Reddy.

Stating that agriculture in Telangana would be brought on to “TRAC” from the Vaanakalam season, the minister noted that the remote sensing applications would enable the officials to list exact cultivation details of every crop since it had the ability to identify the extent of cultivation survey number-wise and crop-wise based on colours of crops.

Further, the minister stated that by linking the remote sensing applications with crop cutting experiments, estimation of crop yield and production could also be known with 95% reliability. The exercise to link agriculture in Telangana with TRAC had already been set in motion as part of implementation of the comprehensive agriculture policy.

According to officials of the Agriculture Department, the ADG of TRAC explained to the minister that remote sensing applications have the capability to identify the soil types and the technology would also help in recommending the fertilizer application to improve the soil fertility by linking the soil health card issuance system with the TRAC.

The technology would further help the officials to recommend the type and quantity of fertilizer to be applied for improving the soil fertility based on the soil types and season and it could be done for the entire 1.6 crore acres cultivable landholding by over 56 lakh farmers in the State.

The minister stated that the soil health details collected by the agriculture department every season would be linked with the remote sensing applications of TRAC. He also stated that a report would be submitted soon to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on linking the remote sensing application with the agricultural operations in the State.