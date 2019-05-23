Keeping ‘star campaigner’ aside impacts TRS in Zaheerabad

It is now clear that by keeping its ‘star campaigner’ — Siddipet MLA and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao— aside during the campaign, TRS adversely impacted the winning margin of its candidate in Zaheerabad.

This was an observation made by TRS polling agents at the counting station at Rudraram on Thursday.

Reasons unknown

“We don’t know why the party leadership sidelined Mr. Harish Rao even during the crucial campaign despite giving him the status of ‘star campaigner.’ He was directed to confine himself to Medak Lok Sabha seat. The majority of party candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy there increased from the first round itself and continued unabated. But at Zaheerabad, we are struggling to keep the majority and it was not reaching our expectations,” said the TRS activist, who did not wish to be identified.

Party workers opined that had Mr. Harish Rao been entrusted with the campaign in Zaheerabad also, the party might have won it with a good majority.

Even after the 19th round, party candidate B. B. Patil had only a 19,350-vote majority against the Congress candidate, Madan Mohan Rao.

With TRS Medak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy winning the seat with a majority of over three lakh votes, Mr. Harish Rao had more than proved a point about his ability, they said.

At a meeting he addressed on March 8 and attended by Mr Harish Rao, party working president K. T. Rama Rao said: “There is no competition with the candidates of other parties. We are competing with each other in our party and we have to prove who will get the highest majority. Our candidate from Karimnagar will get at least a few votes more than Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. This is a challenge between me and my cousin (Harish Rao). As the Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was also from here, this can be treated as challenge between us.”

Mr. Harish Rao took up the responsibility and travelled to every nook and corner of the constituency and held road-shows.

Time for amends?

“Now, we have to see how the party leadership reacts to the success of Mr. Harish Rao in getting a huge majority for Mr. Reddy. Will it rectify its mistake and offer the right place to Mr. Harish Rao,” asked a party activist.