Keeping an unbroken cold chain for airport cargo

HYDERABAD

25 July 2020 23:00 IST

Hyderabad airport authorities induct ‘Cool Dolly’ for time and temperature-sensitive shipments

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducting a unique Multi ULD (Unit Load Device) Cool Dolly to maintain unbroken cold chain for Time and Temperature Sensitive (TSS) shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables. The device can carry seven-ton capacity of AC unit along with in-built power backup keeping the products safe and sacrosanct.

The facility was virtually launched earlier last week by senior economic adviser, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Vandana Aggarwal during the third webinar on ‘Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions’ organised by GMR Group as part of its ongoing webinar series on ‘Reposing the faith in flying’. Other speakers on the panel were GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker; Managing Director, Blue Dart Aviation CEO, GHIAL Tulsi Mirchandaney; CEO, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services, Keku Gazder; and CCO-Agility Logistics, Satish Lakkaraju.

Cool Dolly comprises a steel trailer and an aluminium-insulated container and acts as a mobile storage unit from air cargo terminal to the aircraft. They provide an unbroken cold chain to all the perishable shipments of temperatures of 2⁰C to 8⁰C and 15⁰C to 25⁰C and can handle around 7-tons of cargo in a single trip, informed an official spokesman.

“Cool Dolly is a crucial value addition to the unbroken cold chain for life saving and temperature sensitive cargo. With more than 70% of cargo being pharma, it has enhanced the airport’s capabilities multi-fold in our efforts to provide customers safe handling of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fruits, vegetables and other perishables,” said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

The facility has dual-side opening for effortless loading and unloading, flexible locking system to safeguard the cargo pallets positioned during the movement, non-slip flooring and excellent heat insulation. It is also equipped with data logger for efficient temperature management, enhanced cargo protection and to monitor the temperature reading during live operation, he added.