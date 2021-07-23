Hyderabad

Keep close watch on children during rains: Sajjanar

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar taking stock of flood situation in Hyderabad on Friday.  

To take stock of the situation of the rain inundated areas, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday visited lakes and rain effected areas in his jurisdiction.

Mr. Sajjanar along with DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar SM and other officers visited Himayatsagar, Palle Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu and other lakes.

“All precautionary measures are being taken and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

He said that personnel are deployed round-the-clock in the areas surrounding lakes and that officials are well equipped to meet any kind of crisis.

“Parents are requested to keep a close watch on their children and ensure that they do not go near the lakes or streams,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Mr. Kumar advised people not to venture out into storm waters and avoid driving two-wheelers in rains.


Comments
