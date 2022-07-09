‘Keep abreast of tech challenges on battlefield’

28 B.Tech degrees awarded at MCEME’s 101st convocation ceremony

The 101st convocation ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) was conducted on Saturday where B.Tech degrees were awarded to 28 graduating officers of the Technical Entry Scheme Course-37.

Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Lt. Gen. Tumul Varma was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of distinguished guests, members of the academia and senior officers of the armed forces.

Welcoming the dignitaries, MCEME commandant Lt. Gen. J.S. Sidana congratulated the passing-out officers and exhorted them to be constantly aware of the rapid technological challenges which are manifesting on the modern-day battlefield and to be prepared at all times to confront them with innovation and professional acumen. He also congratulated the faculty members, staff and students for ensuring smooth conduct of training despite the uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Gen. Tumul Varma reminded the graduating officers that the B.Tech degree is not the summit of their education and that it should be treated as a springboard to propel them towards further professional growth. With the huge influx of technology into the modern battlefield and the battle frontlines no longer merely restricted to the geographical boundaries of nation states, he said the young officers would be called upon to prove their mettle not just in conventional spheres, but also in other domains where their ingenuity and ability to think out of the box would be tested.

Lt. Komaravolu Adharvan Sameer bagged the award for best All Round Student Officer for his exemplary all-round performance in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. Lt. Shreet Mishra won the DG EME Gold Medal for securing the first rank in the overall order of merit and the Commandant’s Gold Medal for coming first in the electronics stream, while Lt. Manas Makarand Deshpande won the Commandant’s Gold Medal for standing first in the mechanical stream.

The convocation ceremony was followed by a project display where the graduating officers displayed their projects to the dignitaries.