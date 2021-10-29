‘KCR’s political plans to blame for NGT stay on Palamuru’

HYDERABAD

29 October 2021 23:12 IST

KCR trying to unify TS and AP: Revanth

Alleging government’s inefficiency in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) staying the works on Palamuru Ranga Reddy project citing lack of environmental clearances, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged a larger political plan of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in unification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The Chief Minister engaged top lawyers of the country when NGT stayed the demolition of old Secretariat but when it came to Palamuru Ranga Reddy project some unknown lawyers were given the responsibility to deliberately weaken the case,” he alleged adding that “This clearly reflects the priorities of KCR.” “Secretariat is more important to him than the irrigation project and there is more to it,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Reddy claimed that large political plan of KCR was unification of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the dream of ruling a bigger state. He said KCR would come out with the claim that separate states were creating water sharing issues and only a unified state can solve these problems. “Maybe he has bigger ideas with far more resources of AP coming into his hands if he can succeed in becoming the CM of a combined state”.

The first indication of this was given at the TRS plenary recently, he claimed, where Telugu Talli statue was prominently displayed forgetting Telangana Talli statue. “When this was pointed out by the Congress the TRS leaders who otherwise are ready to prowl on the opposition are mum so far,” he said while linking it with absolute silence on the statement of AP Minister Perni Nani.

Mr. Nani had asked KCR to pass a resolution in the Telangana Assembly for unification of both states when the latter claimed at the party plenary that many in Andhra Pradesh were inviting the TRS to take a plunge into AP politics as well. Mr. Revanth Reddy asked why the TRS was silent. “It is their habit to react with abuses but somehow no one has opened their mouth.”

The TPCC chief said the silence of KCR on the NGT stay would lead to irrevocable harm to the project and the entire South Telangana will suffer. He said the Congress government in 2013 itself had given G.O. 72 for the project survey of Palamuru Ranga Reddy. However, KCR changed the plan from Jurala to Srisailam in the name of redesigning. After laying foundation stone in 2015, now the work was stayed all together.