KCR will score a hattrick, says KTR

September 30, 2023

Asserting that the BRS will return to power for the third consecutive term in the Assembly polls, Minister for MA&UD K.T. Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will score a hattrick, a feat no other Chief Minister achieved in south India.

NTR praised

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, the disciple of the legendary actor turned politician the late N.T. Rama Rao, will achieve the feat at the upcoming hustings, he said, while praising NTR as an iconic actor and great leader, who promoted Telugu identity across the world.

He was speaking after inaugurating the NTR park and a huge statue of the legendary actor and the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao at Lakaram tank bund in Khammam on Saturday.

Mr. Rama Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in a string of programmes, inaugurations and launched a slew of development works worth around ₹1,390 crore in Khammam.

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana’s fort town of Khammam, which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh, he tried to strike a chord with NTR’s fans.

‘The name of ‘Taraka Rama Rao’ has some power,’ he remarked, while eulogising NTR saying the iconic actor left behind an indelible impact on people for his mythological roles.

He will remain in the hearts of people forever, he said, adding that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao upheld Telangana’s self respect and spread the glory of Telangana.

Later, addressing a public meeting in Sattupalli town, Mr. Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress accusing it of trying to hoodwink people of Telangana by projecting six guarantees with selfish political motives.

“The Congress earned notoriety for scams and misrule for almost six decades during its long rule in the past,” he charged, alleging that the party was making hollow promises in the run up to the Telangana Assembly elections to deceive people.

“The BRS government steered Telangana on the path of development on all fronts, extending the fruits of welfare schemes to every household across the State in the last nine years,” he said.

He added that a nursing college and polytechnic college will be sanctioned for Sattupalli and the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project will be completed soon to irrigate 2 lakh acres in Khammam district.

