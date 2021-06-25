KCR was a Minister in TDP when Pothireddypadu was started: Bhatti

He is silent on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project for his financial interests

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has to take the blame for Pothireddypadu as it was started by the Telugu Desam government when KCR was a minister in N. T. Rama Rao cabinet.

At a press conference here, he said KCR had no moral right to blame Congress leaders on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator as he had not opposed it as TDP minister then. In fact, it was Telangana Congress leaders who fought against the increase of water withdrawal from it. And it was Congress leaders who went to AICC president Sonia Gandhi seeking separate Telangana when KCR was enjoying power in Telugu Desam Party, he argued.

Mr. Bhatti said Congress had been warning the government on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project at Sangameshwar for the last one year but KCR was silent worried over his financial relationship with AP leadership. On numerous occasions, Congress raised the issue that AP would take away 11 tmcft every day thus hitting inflows into Srisailam and subsequently into Nagarjuna Sagar projects but the TRS government was mum for reasons known to everyone.

Now the Chief Minister woke from his slumber and started blaming the Congress. Was not it ridiculous to criticise the Congress that had built the projects on the Krishna which were being compromised by the TRS government, Mr. Bhatti argued.

He said Congress governments irrigated 3.4 lakh acres under Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation; 3.7 lakh acres under SLBC, 2 lakh acres under Nettempadu in addition to 6.40 lakh acres under Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal. Now irrigation in these 15.50 lakh acres was in danger due to the Rayalaseema project. All that KCR started was Dindi and Palamur-Ranga Reddy project, and despite spending thousands of crores on these not a single acre could be irrigated, he claimed.

The Congress leader accused the Chief Minister of resorting to provocative sentiments yet again for political mileage after failing to react on time. “If he wanted he could have reacted and stopped the project last year itself. But he was silent when the GO was issued by the AP government due to his financial interests in it,” Mr. Bhatti alleged.