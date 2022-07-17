KCR visits flood-hit areas in Bhadrachalam, announces ₹1,000 crore package

CM for lasting solution to the recurring problem of floods

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, announced a ₹1,000 crore package to construct a new residential colony at a higher ground for people living in flood-prone areas in Bhadrachalam.

He wanted concrete measures in consultation with irrigation and other experts to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem of floods in and around the temple town and Burgampahad mandal.

He was speaking to the media after taking stock of the flood situation at a high-level review meeting at the ITDA headquarters in Bhadrachalam, where the Godavari continued to flow ferociously, nearly seven feet above the danger mark on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister reached Bhadrachalam by road and performed Shanti puja to the swollen Godavari at the bridge across the river before visiting a relief camp at the ZP high school.

Mr. Rao said that an interim relief of ₹10,000 and 20 kg rice will be disbursed to each flood-affected family to help them tide over the difficulties.

Citing some weather forecasts, he said that the danger still persists as there is a possibility of heavy rains lashing the upstream areas of the river till July 29.

“There is no room for complacency,” he said, underlining the need for maintaining a high state of alert and keeping more than 27,000 flood-hit people at relief camps till the danger completely subsides.

He said, “It is inevitable to shift people living in flood-prone areas in and around the temple town and for this, a new residential colony will be constructed at a higher ground.

“Flood-affected people expressed their willingness to move out of the low-lying areas during my interaction with them,” he added.

The State government in association with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will implement the ₹1,000 crore package to provide a permanent solution to the problem of flooding in Bhadrachalam and some areas in Burgampahad mandal of Pinapaka constituency, he announced.

IIT professors’ services

The services of IIT professors and other subject experts will also be utilised in this regard. Top officials will soon visit the temple town to implement the action plan, he said.

He also said that he would personally lay the foundation stone for the new housing colony soon and chalk out an action plan to develop the famous pilgrim centre of Bhadrachalam once the situation gets back to normal.

He appreciated the district administration, police, NDRF and Army personnel for their relentless efforts in the flood affected areas.

He asked officials of the medical and health department to focus on prevention of epidemic diseases and ensure prompt medical services to the needy.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Health Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and others were present.

Later, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected areas from Bhadrachalam to Eturunagaram in Mulugu district. He visited a relief camp at Ramannagudem and assured the people to continue relief camps till the floods recede completely.

He further promised to initiate appropriate measures to mitigate the woes of people living in flood prone areas along the Godavari in the Agency areas.

Interim relief

At a review meeting in Eturnagaram, the CM announced an interim financial aid of ₹2.50 crore to Mulugu district, ₹2.30 crore to Bhadradri Kothagudem district, ₹2 crore to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and ₹1.50 crore to Mahabubabad district.

Two helicopters will be kept on standby mode, one each in Bhadrachalam and Mulugu, in addition to the one already deployed in Bhadrachalam, to deal with any flood exigency, he said, instructing officials to carry out repairs to the damaged causeways and roads besides Mission Bhagiratha pipelines on a war-footing.

He wanted officials to ensure restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas immediately.