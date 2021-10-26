KCR using plenary to reiterate ‘lies’: Congress

‘CM created more debts for Telangana; farmer suicides ignored’

Congress has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of using his plenary speech to reiterate the ‘lies’ he has been speaking for the last seven years and promoting himself in the wake of growing opposition to his rule.

At separate press conferences on Tuesday, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud alleged that all the development that the CM has claimed was ‘half baked’, particularly in the irrigation sector. Mr. Lakshmaiah said that KCR claimed all the projects were completed, which was totally false and the Kaleshwaram project has not contributed to any additional acreage.

He claimed that the IT industry growth was due to the foundation laid by the Congress governments and Google and Amazon facilities in Hyderabad took off in the Congress governments but finally set up now. Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha were known more for corruption.

Mr. Lakshmaiah also ridiculed KCR for stating that there were no farmer suicides and said that thousands of farmers committed suicide but the government deliberately ignored them. Tenant farmers are totally neglected in this regime, he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister’s family of indulging in corruption, Mr. Yaskhi said that the plenary did not even remember the Telangana martyrs and the entire programme was aimed at praising KCR and his family. He alleged that KCR’s family acquired hundreds of acres after the formation of Telangana while their businesses have also spread abroad. “Why is the BJP government and BJP leaders sparing his family,” he asked.

Mr. Yaskhi claimed that suicides of youngsters and farmers have increased and Telangana is in the third place in suicides in the country. While promising irrigation facilities to one crore acres, the government is threatening farmers not to cultivate paddy. This only reflects the hollowness of the claims, he said. Mr. Yaskhi also said that Telangana was created as a rich State and KCR has only created more debts for it.