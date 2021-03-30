KCR unable to handle sensitive unemployment issue: Sravan

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao alleging substantial failure in tackling unemployment and for lacking a thorough strategy to address the sensitive issue in Telangana.

Mr. Sravan along with OUJAC leader Dayakar visited NIMS on Tuesday to console the unemployed youth, Sunil, who attempted suicide and currently undergoing treatment at NIMS. Later, he spoke to the media and lamented that it will surely become a government’s murder, if unfortunately Sunil is dead. He alleged that the unemployed youth from Warangal was fed up with absence of timely job notifications in Telangana ever since its formation.

“If something goes wrong, it will definitely be considered as a government’s murder and KCR and KTR must be ready to face dire consequences,” he said. He lamented that ruling from Pragathi Bhavan turned a curse to Telangana and killing the spirit of late Prof. Jaya Shankar sir. “They are in a notion that it is fine if Rythu Bandhu and pensions are implemented and nothing else is there to do in the State,” he criticised.

He said as per the Biswal commission report, there are 1.92 lakh jobs vacant and 1.5 lakh employees are working on contract basis. Additionally, since more districts and mandals have been established, another 2 lakh jobs should have been created. Put together there are about 4-5 lakh jobs vacant in Telangana, he said adding that the government is only coming up with a notification to fill up just 50,000 jobs which is not acceptable.