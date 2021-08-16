KCR trying to deceive dalits again: Revanth

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has made his last attempt to deceive dalit and tribal communities before the next elections by announcing that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended to every dalit family, alleged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy.

“On the one hand, he (Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao) did not implement the SC, ST Sub-Plan, did not give 3 acres of land each to all landless dalit families, did not give double-bedroom houses, besides not extending other welfare scheme -- and on the other hand, he is promising transformation of lives with Dalit Bandhu scheme,” Mr. Reddy said speaking to reporters here on Monday.

Stating that the Chief Minister lied at the Dalit Bandhu launch meeting at Huzurabad, he sought to know why the promises made by him in the past were not being implemented. Alleging that the TRS government had denied even basic education to downtrodden, tribal and adivasi communities, he pointed out that 4,634 single-teacher schools in dalit and tribal habitations were shut. Even the fee-reimbursement scheme is not being implemented properly and the suicide of a dalit engineering student unable to clear fee has failed to open the eyes of the government.

On the employment front, the TPCC chief said the C.R. Biswal committee (Pay Revision Commission) had put the number of vacancies at 1.91 lakh against 1.07 lakh at the time of State formation, in spite of the Chief Minister announcement on the floor of the Assembly during the first budget session in 2014 that the government would fill 1.5 lakh vacancies within a year itself. Had the government taken up recruitment, at least reserved posts would have gone to dalit and tribal candidates bettering their lives, he said.

Alleging that the TRS government had taken back assigned lands from dalits distributed by the Congress government in the name of development, projects, highways and industries, Mr. Reddy said over 2 lakh acres land was taken back from dalits, including 16,000 acres in NIMZ in Sangareddy district, out of 18 lakh acres distributed across the State. On ‘podu’ (forest) lands, he said pattas were given for 2.5 lakh acres by the Congress governments but the TRS government did nothing.

Further, the TPCC chief alleged that the TRS government had taken up Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakaitya and Mission Bhagiratha projects only for commissions by diverting the funds of SC, ST Sub-Plans to clear the bills of contractors, although several habitations in the remote areas still wait for drinking water connections.