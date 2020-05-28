KCR to release Godavari water to Kondapochammasagar today

Minister T Harish Rao inspecting arrangements for the yagam to be performed at Kondapochamma temple on Friday.

SIDDIPET

28 May 2020 23:00 IST

Conduct of Chandiyagam and Sudarshana Yagam to mark the occasion

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Murkook and release water to Kondapochammasagar on Friday. All arrangements were put in place in this regard. Mr. Harish Rao, who has been personally supervising the arrangements with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, will accompany the Chief Minister during the programme. Chandiyagam and Sudarshana Yagam will be performed at the temple in the morning and the project site.

With the completion of the Kondapochamma project, Siddipet district will have as many as five reservoirs with a total capacity of 79.9 tmcft Godavari water.

The reservoirs coming up in the district include Annapurna (3.5 tmcft), Ranganaiksagar (3 tmcft), Mallannasagar (50 tmcft), Kondapochammasagar (15 tmcft) and Gauravelli (8.4 tmcft). Mallannasagar and Gauravelli projects are yet to be completed because of land acquisition issues.

Godavari water, after being drawn from Medigadda, will be lifted to 518 metres and pumped into the Kondapochammasagar. In the district, the water is being lifted to 221 metres from the Annapurna reservoir that was established at the borders of Sircilla (Illantakunta mandal) and Siddipet (Chinnakodur mandal) districts. The full reservoir level (FRL) at Annapurna is 397 metres followed by 490 metres at Ranganaiaksagar, 557 metres at Mallannasagar and 618 metres at Kondapochammasagar. With this, Godavari water is being lifted to nearly a quarter kilometre in the district.

As many as 2.85 lakh acres would be irrigated with water from Kondapochammasagar.

From here, Godavari water would be diverted to Sangareddy and Medak districts. The water would reach Mahaboobsagar on the outskirts of the district headquarters through Sangareddy canal and the canal works were already commenced for a length of 6 km. Water would be diverted to Singur from Mallannasagar under packages 17, 18 and 19. It was stated that about 1.22 lakh acres in both Sangareddy and Siddipet districts would be irrigated with these packages.

It took about 70 days, from March 11 to May 19, for the Godavari water to reach Kondapochammasagar from the Annapurna project.