KCR to lay stone for TRS Bhavan in Delhi today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed by party activists in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad

01 September 2021 23:35 IST

Chief Minister to be back in Hyderabad tomorrow

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife left for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon in a special flight from the Begumpet Airport.

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally and State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Ministers and Parliament members received the Chief Minister in New Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao will lay the foundation stone for the party office in New Delhi on September 2. He will return on September 3. All the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders of the party have already reached New Delhi in the morning.

TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with Ministers Prashanth Reddy and Srinivas Goud visited the spot and reviewed the arrangements.

In the evening, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Leader of TRS party in the Lok Sabha, hosted dinner for the TRS Ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries visiting New Delhi for the party programme.

The Chief Minister also attended the programme and interacted with the party leaders there.

He also discussed the arrangements related to the foundation stone laying with Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.