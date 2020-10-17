KCR to launch Dharani portal on Oct. 25

HYDERABAD

17 October 2020 23:39 IST

A trend-setter for the country for registration of non-agriculture properties: CS

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the Dharani portal on October 25 that would be a trend-setter for the country for registration of non-agriculture properties, Chief Secretary to the State government Somesh Kumar stated here on Saturday.

In a video conference held with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Tahsildars and Naib (Deputy) Tahsildars, he made a detailed presentation about the functioning of the new portal. He stated, “Dharani is the most innovative, state-of-the-art, transparent, accountable, safe, secure hassle-free and discretion-less portal. It is revolutionary and will be a trend-setter for the entire country.”

As per the vision of the Chief Minister, the system would ensure absolute transparency and remove discretion. Under the system, Tahsildars of all the 570 mandals would function as Joint Sub-Registrars, while the Sub-Registrar Officers would do registrations of non-agriculture properties from 142 locations, Mr. Somesh Kumar explained.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to ensure 100% preparedness in terms of staff and infrastructure for Dharani portal. He also stressed that all Tahsildars should undertake at least 10 transactions by Sunday. He instructed the Collectors to ensure that hardware facilities for Dharani were fully functional.

Further, he suggested the District Collectors to hold regular coordination meetings with engineers of power distribution companies (Discoms), broadband service providers and Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) representatives to ensure that there was no interruption to Dharani services. The Tahsildars should rise to the occasion and be ready to implement the new system – Dharani portal, he noted.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations Seshadri, Secretary Health and Family Welfare S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary SC Development Rahul Bojja, Secretary Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner Commercial Taxes Neetu Prasad, Special Secretary Finance Ronald Rose, Commissioner PR&RD M. Raghunandan Rao, Commssioner Excise Sarfraz Ahmed, MD TSTS Venkateswar Rao and others attended.