KCR to hold ‘Dalit Bandhu’ meeting

HYDERABAD

22 July 2021 23:41 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened an awareness programme on implementation and supervision of Telangana Dalit Bandhu programme on July 26. It will be attended by two men and two men from every village in Huzurabad Assembly constituency where the programme will be launched on a pilot basis. Two men and two women will also be selected from every division in municipalities of the constituency. In all, 412 SC men and women, and fifteen resource persons will participate, a release said. The participants will be brought here by buses from mandal headquarter villages after breakfast at 7 a.m. T

he buses will halt at Huzurabad to garland the statue of Ambedkar and resume journey to reach here by 11 a.m.

At the meeting till the evening, Mr. Rao will explain to them how the programme is aimed to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of SCs.

Advertising

Advertising