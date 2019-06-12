KCR to address TRS MPs today

The TRS Parliamentary Party meeting would be held at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday at 2 p.m.

At the meeting, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would discuss with party MPs the strategy to be implemented during the forthcoming Parliament session from June 17.

All the party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would attend the meeting, which is likely to be a guidance session on the party’s strategy in the first session of the Parliament as well as on the issues concerning Telangana to be raised. It would be interesting to see what strategy the party would adopt as it has lost the opportunity to play a key role at the Centre after the BJP won majority seats on its own. The relation between the BJP and the TRS are a bit strained after the former won four seats in Telangana defeating the ruling party candidates, including Chief Minister’s daughter K. Kavita.

The BJP’s efforts to make inroads into Telangana now look certain and they would not hesitate to embarrass the government here. It reflected in the very first statement of Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, on Hyderabad becoming a safe haven for extremist elements. This saw a strong retort from the TRS.

Given this dynamics, it would be worthwhile to see what approach the TRS would adopt towards BJP in the Parliament.