KCR takes a jibe at Congress over ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, says miseries will befall on people if Congress voted to power

November 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a jibe at the Congress party’s claims of bringing Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana, saying it implied reviving the “repressive regime of the Emergency era”.

It was the then Congress regime that declared Sircilla, Jagtial and Vemulawada areas as disturbed areas and unleashed repression that destroyed the lives of several youths in the region, he charged as he continued his tirade against the grand old party ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a well-attended election meeting in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, he said lakhs of people were put behind bars during the dark days of Emergency in the country. “Is it what the Congress leaders want to revive in Telangana?” he asked.

If Indiramma Rajyam was so good, why did N.T. Rama Rao form a new party then, he questioned, saying it was only after the introduction of NTR’s 2 kg rice scheme that empty stomachs were filled.

Having achieved Telangana, TRS (now BRS) nurtured the new State with utmost diligence, heralding the welfare of all and comprehensive development, setting new benchmarks in all spheres, he said.

Alleging that Congress leaders were brazenly speaking against the BRS’ farmer-centric schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Dharani portal, he said that voting for the Congress means bringing back the dark days. “Miseries will befall the State, middlemen menace will return to haunt and all the good works done by the BRS government will go in vain if the Congress is voted to power,” he said.

“The powerful tool of voting should be used judiciously to defeat the anti-farmer Congress and elect the pro-farmer BRS,” he added.

Recalling that his marriage was held in Vemulawada, the abode of Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, he said he has held a special place for the place. More than one-acre land has already been acquired for the development of Baddi Pochamma temple in Vemulawada, he said, reading out various development works, including ring road, temple tank and bund development, among other works, taken up there.

He added that the Malakapeta reservoir has been completed with the potential to irrigate 1.20 lakh acres in Rajanna Sircilla district.

BRS candidate of Vemulawada Chelmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao was present. with him. Earlier, Mr. Rao participated in election meetings in Khanapur of Nirmal district and the district headquarters town of Jagtial.