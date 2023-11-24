KCR strikes a chord with Singareni workers during election meetings in Telangana’s coal belt

November 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANCHERIAL/PEDDAPALLI

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which grappled with losses during the successive Congress governments in the past, made a remarkable turnaround after the formation of Telangana and posted a record net profit of a little over ₹2,200 crore during 2022-23 fiscal, said BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS government kept the SCCL, the pride of Telangana, back on growth track and gave 32 percent of the profits of the company to the workforce as Dasara-Deepavali bonus amounting to ₹1,000 crore recently, he claimed. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao addressed election meetings in the State’s coal belt region on Friday as the campaign for Telangana Assembly polls reached its last leg. He addressed separate meetings christened ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabhas’ in Mancheiral, Ramagundam and Bhupalpally towns.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Mancherial, Mr Rao said the lopsided policies of the then Congress governments landed the SCCL in financial doldrums. Due to the concerted efforts of the company management and workforce, driven by prudent growth strategies, the SCCL has made significant strides in the last nine-and-a-half years.

Mr Rao sought to strike a chord with the SCCL workers, who constitute a significant chunk of the electorate in the constituency, by vowing to steer the company to greater heights after coming to power for the third term.

Envisioning a bright future for the SCCL, he said the mining expertise of the 134-year-old State-owned company will be optimally tapped by taking up new projects for the benefit of the workforce.

Remembering the pivotal role played by the SCCL workforce during the Sakala Janula Samme for separate Telangana in 2011, he said the BRS government accorded top priority to the welfare of the SCCL workforce. The dependent employment scheme was revived and 15,000 jobs were provided to the eligible persons, he said, while listing out various other welfare measures implemented by his government.

Vote is your powerful tool which determines your future and the State’s future. Don’t get swayed by the empty promises and false narratives of the Congress and the BJP, he said, calling upon voters to exercise their franchise consciously to elect the BRS for propelling Telangana’s growth journey.