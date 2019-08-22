KCR stresses responsive and graft-free administration

The over eight-hour Collectors’ conference mainly addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday sharing his ideas at length and plan of action to gear up the administration and make it responsive seemed to have had a galvanising effect on many Collectors.

“It was a good meeting with the Chief Minister. He shared lot of ideas to improve service delivery, end red tapism and curb corruption. We could see his passion and commitment to focus on administration in his second term as all the major flagship projects and programmes were launched in the first tenure,” said one Collector.

Mr. Rao, said senior government sources, has been reiterating even before the Assembly elections that his focus in the second term of the TRS government would be to streamline the administration and make it accountable.

The message was that the attitude of indifference, making people go round the government offices, indiscretion in giving permissions and approvals to building plans, seeking bribes for giving a service should go.

The performance of every government officer would be evaluated through the outcomes achieved under a programme, project in every panchayat, mandal, municipality and district, they said.

Revenue Act

The Chief Minister explained at length the necessity of new Revenue Act and how it should bring accountability, transparency and introduce time-lines for every service and stern action against the government officers as well as people’s representatives if they fail to do their duty, said those who attended the meeting. But it was not announced when the new Revenue Act would be finalised and implemented.

Giving lot of heft to the Collectors in the renewed focus on administration, Mr. Rao said they would be made responsible and also have powers to act against the erring officers and people’s representatives should any irregularity or reports of misuse of funds or corruption were found to be true.

“The Chief Minister apparently has ideas to give a team of officers, group I or young IAS cadre officers to assist the Collectors and each officer will handle a set of subjects/departments so that Collectors won’t be overburdened,” a Collector said.

The administrative reforms, new Acts were meant for a responsive and outcome oriented administration and, according to sources, Chief Minister even made it clear that the performance of Ministers too would be watched.

The new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts were enacted to improve state of affairs in Gram Panchayats and municipalities and corporations.

The Chief Minister wanted a wide-based committee at every panchayat and municipality with retired officials, experts to advice the panchayat and municipality. These committees should be active and take their role seriously. The ultimate decision on the work to be taken up in panchayats and municipalities would be that of the panchayat members, sarpanch and councillors/corporators, municipal chairmen based on the local needs and priorities and proposals would be sent only by them.

Action plan

These proposals would be considered in the soon to be implemented 60-day action plan in villages and towns to improve basic amenities like drinking water, roads, sanitation, drains, electricity related issues like poles, low hanging wires, silted tanks, plantation. If any local body did not have funds to repair or take up works, then departments like mines which had mineral development fund would step in. In some cases government would chip in.

The 60-day action plan, it is given to understand in the meeting, would be rolled out after the urban local body elections.