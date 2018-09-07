KCR springs a surprise by announcing list

more-in

Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the Opposition parties by surprise when he announced the party candidates for 105 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies immediately after seeking dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

But for a few constituencies, a majority of the sitting MLAs including those who defected from other parties were given renomination in the TRS’ list. Only two sitting MLAs of the TRS — Nallala Odelu of Chennur in Mancherial district and P. Babu Mohan from Andole in Medak district — were dropped to accommodate Balka Suman and Chanti Kranthi Kiran respectively.

The fate of the TRS candidates including Bodige Shoba (Choppadandi) hangs in balance as the TRS president has deferred the decision amid complaints from the party cadre from the constituency against the alleged “high-handed behaviour” of the legislator with the party functionaries. Though there were reports of the TRS leadership’s unhappiness with Station Ghanpur MLA T. Rajaiah, the party preferred to renominate him from the same constituency. The party leadership has kept its decision on hold with regard to Warangal East, represented by Konda Surekha who switched loyalties from the Congress.

The list released on Thursday did not also contain the possible candidates for Huzurnagar represented by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar and Kodad constituency represented by his wife N. Padmavathi. The party has decided to field Patnam Narender Reddy, brother of Transport Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, from Kodangal, the seat represented by Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy known for his vocal criticism of the Chief Minister.

Interestingly, the party had deferred decision on the candidates for almost all the seats held by the BJP in the dissolved Assembly, but for Uppal. No decision had been taken about the likely TRS candidates in Khairatabad, Amberpet, Goshamahal and Musheerabad — all represented by the BJP. But, sources said the party could opt for friendly contest with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in at least Amberpet and Goshamahal constituencies. The party’s choice of candidates for Assembly constituencies in the old city like Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Karwan, Bahadurpura and Nampally indicate that the party is likely to go slow in these constituencies traditionally represented by the MIM.

The party, however, retained Maoganti Gopinath (Jubilee Hills), Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), K.P. Vivekananda (Qutbullahpur), Madavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), G. Sayanna (Secunderabad Cantonment), T. Krishna Reddy (Maheswaram), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam) among others who defected to the TRS from the TDP. The TRS has decided to field its candidate Muddagoni Rammohan Goud from LB Nagar constituency, represented by the TDP MLA R. Krishnaiah who continues to remain in the TDP.

The Chief Minister said the party could not name the candidates for some of the constituencies as the exercise was still on and it was likely to take about a week for finalising the candidates for the remaining seats.