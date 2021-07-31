KCR spreading lies about Jana Reddy: Sampath Kumar

Hyderabad

AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of spreading lies about Congress leader Jana Reddy’s remarks that “he would wear TRS scarf if 24-hour power supply was implemented”.

In reference to the Chief Minister’s remarks on Friday at a programme on the same, Mr. Kumar said that it was shameful that Mr. KCR continues to spread lies despite Mr. Jana Reddy clarifying the same and also challenging the CM to release the Assembly footage.

The Chief Minister had claimed that Mr. Jana Reddy did not believe that the 24-hour free power would be reality and assured to wear the TRS scarf if the promise was fulfilled.

Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Jana Reddy had challenged the CM to either release the video footage or apologise but KCR did neither. However, he continues to spread the lies whenever he is in defence. “Mr. Jana Reddy had in fact challenged the government that it will not be able to generate 24,570 MW of power before 2018 as claimed by Mr. KCR and he has failed in achieving that target.”

Accusing the CM of forgetting his promises, Mr. Kumar recalled how the CM had made a statement in Assembly that he would not seek votes if 2 BHK houses were not completed as promised. “Why is he seeking votes now,” he asked.