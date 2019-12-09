KCR solely responsible for financial mess: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday has said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is solely responsible for the dire financial condition of Telangana due to his government’s “profligacy, corruption and funds’ diversion”.

“The Chief Minister Minister is trying to mislead people by blaming the Centre and recession to cover up for his own failures. There is an economic slowdown in some sectors in the last six months but the fact is that the State government owes various departments and contractors up to ₹50,000 crore accumulated in the last three years,” charged party president K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the BJP leader said Mr. Rao writing a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on the lack of funds from the Centre is just a ruse to blame the NDA government for his “misgovernance and maladministration”.

“From a State with bountiful finances, the TRS government has an empty treasury to show in just six years due to financial mismanagement, inefficiency and lack of any revenue generating initiatives apart from being dependent totally on liquor sales. Is there a single scheme for asset creation? The Kalwshwaram project cost has been increased exponentially, making it a white elephant,” he said.

Mr. Laxman’s contention is that the funds due from the Centre would not be sufficient to meet the State government’s expenditure and wondered how any State government could be totally dependent on tax revenue share when it has to shore up bulk of revenues primarily on its own.

In the last couple of years, all the major and development schemes had taken a hit because of lack of funds like fee reimbursement, Arogyasri, pensions, Rythu Bandhu etc. The government also has the dubious distinction of cutting budget proposals by a steep ₹36,000 crore in just a few months, he pointed out.

The BJP president once again reiterated his demand for the government to release a white paper on funds obtained from the Centre in the last three years and how it was spent because the Union Government informed the Parliament that up to ₹95,000 crore was given to the State.