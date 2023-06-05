HamberMenu
KCR slams Congress leaders for criticising Dharani land portal

June 05, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau
K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday lashed out at State Congress leaders for criticising the Dharnai land portal, saying the integrated land record management system ended the decades-old middlemen menace and ushered in transparent and hassle-free land registration.

Those asking to throw it (Dharani) in the Bay of Bengal should be thrown into the Bangalakatham (sea), he said while taking a dig at Congress leaders. Those averse to the portal want the previous flawed system of manipulation of land records to be revived, he said, taking a dig at the Congress and added that the Congress which was in power for decades failed to provide basic amenities including water and power.

“You bless the BRS regime to ensure the continuation of uninterrupted power supply, the development endeavour and landmark welfare schemes,” he said while appealing to the huge gathering. “If they come back, they will say no to Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu,” he added, taking a swipe at the Congress and BJP.

