KCR skipped NITI Aayog meet unable to confront Modi: Uttam

Hyderabad

22 February 2021 00:06 IST

‘TRS and BJP are enacting a drama by targeting each other’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the meeting of NITI Aayog held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is as good as surrendering and giving a free hand to the Modi government, he alleged.

“As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr. Rao should have participated in the meeting to raise issues concerning the State. By skipping the meeting, he sent a clear message that either he is not interested in the development of Telangana or he has completely surrendered before the Modi government, giving it a free hand to do whatever it wants to,” he said adding that while the other Chief Ministers presented a wishlist for their respective States, Mr. Rao decided to take rest by assigning the job to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Mr. Reddy was addressing a meeting at Tripuraram on Sunday in support of the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency MLC candidate Ramulu Naik and K. Jana Reddy for the ensuing Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides Jana Reddy and Ramulu Naik, other Congress senior leaders including Shankar Naik, Madhavi and Karnati Linga Reddy also addressed the meeting.

The TPCC chief said that neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the TRS government in the State, did anything for the people of Telangana, especially the voters of Nagarjunasagar constituency.

He said it was Jana Reddy who brought immense development in Nagarjunasagar when he represented the constituency as MLA till 2018.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also alleged that the TRS and BJP are enacting a drama of rivalry by targeting each other. But in reality, they are shielding each other's failures and scams. He also challenged Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay to write a formal letter to his party's government at the Centre seeking probe into the corruption charges against Mr. Rao.