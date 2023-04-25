KCR silent on Shah’s remarks to abolish Muslim quota: Bhatti Vikramarka

April 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused him of remaining silent on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on abolishing the Muslim quota.

“He did not dare to condemn the anti-secular remarks of Mr. Shah because of the BRS government’s wrong-doings and corruption indulged in by party leaders,” alleged Mr. Vikramarka while addressing the media in Hanamkonda on the 40th day of his State-wide padayatra on Tuesday.

Alleging that the BRS and MIM have a clandestine pact with the BJP, the CLP leader charged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao with failing to press for a railway coach factory in Kazipet, a promise made under the State Reorganisation Act, during his several trips to New Delhi in the past.

Flaying the Centre for creating hurdles for taking up a caste census, he said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning for caste census. The Supreme Court gave a favourable direction for caste census.” Centre should take up a caste census without further delay. The State government too, should bring a legislation for the BC sub-plan on the lines of the SC, ST sub-plan, he demanded.

Listing out several “unkept promises” of the BJP government at the Centre, he questioned, “How can a party that failed to fulfil its promise to fill up two crore jobs a year in the country, fill two lakh jobs in Telangana?”

Alleging that the Dharani portal was a scam to bring back the feudal system in the State, the CLP leader said that the Congress party would restore the old revenue records soon after coming to power. Congress alone can protect the Indian Constitution, democracy, secularism, and Telangana State, he said.

Earlier, he interacted with students of Kakatiya University at the campus en route his foot march. The students apprised the CLP leader of their problems. Mr. Vikramarka assured them of resolving all their issues and strengthening the public universities, providing training in soft skills to rural youths and filling up of all vacancies in government departments after coming to power.

The CLP leader took part in a huge rally in Hanamkonda later in the day. Hanamkonda DCC president Nayini Rajender Reddy, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and a host of other party leaders accompanied him.