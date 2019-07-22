KCR showers sops on his native Chintamadaka village

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹200 crore for benefit of Chintamadaka residents and its hamlet village, Ankampet, besides 2,000 double bedroom houses for the villagers. He also promised to keep ₹50 crore with Collector P. Venkataram Reddy so that any additional expenditure is met for taking up development works in the village.

Mr. Rao was at his native village, Chintamadaka, to interact with villagers and take up various development activities on Monday. He went down the memory lane recalling his relationship with the village, where he moved around, where he swam, and with whom he played.

Soon after arriving in the village, brushing aside security concerns, Mr. Rao entered galleries, greeted villagers, and shook their hands. Police had a tough time controlling the villagers - many of whom were his friends, classmates and relatives.

The programme was presided over by MLA T. Harish Rao.

“This is my birth place, which moulded me to become Chief Minister. I want to pay back to my village and have decided to benefit each family to the tune of ₹10 lakh. These benefits must be extended to those who migrated from the village, irrespective of their number.Villagers can buy tractors, autos, DCM vans and cattle – whatever they feel like. They can also go in for harvesting machines and cultivators which will be remunerative in the long run,” said Mr. Rao.

The Chief Minister has also announced ₹1 crore each to for the development of Guduru, Tornala Gadda and Pullur villages - which were connected with his education. He also sanctioned ₹25 crore for the development of Siddipet, ₹10 crore for the development of Dubbak and ₹5 crore for tourism development of Ranaganaik Sagar immediately. He also announced sanctioning of ₹25 lakh for each of 81 villages in Siddipet constituency limits.

“There is no dearth of funds. It is your responsibility to get the things done,” Mr. Rao told the villagers. He said that medical and eye camps would be held in the village and that the health profile of villagers will be recorded.

Sarpanch B. Hamskethan Reddy, Lok Sabha member K Prabahkar Reddy, Collector P Venkataram Reddy and others were present.