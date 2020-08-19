KCR should take a stand on Draft EIA notification: Jairam Ramesh

Hyderabad

19 August 2020 23:27 IST

Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust organised a webinar on Wednesday to discuss the Draft EIA Notification 2020 and amendments to the process of environment impact assessment.

Former Union Minister for Environment Jairam Ramesh, who was the main speaker, said that Chief Ministers from many States wrote to Minister for Environment Prakash Jawadekar against the EIA 2020. However, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not write, he said, adding that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery raised many important points for consideration.

He also said former MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla had a discussion with him and promised to come back with her party’s stand but has not yet responded so far. He suggested that the Congress should take this up to pressurise the Chief Minister into writing to the union minister opposing EIA 2020.

Mr. Jairam Ramesh, who is also the Chairman of Standing Committee on Science and Technology, said that six BJP MPs tried to avoid any discussion on the issue during the committee’s meeting, while Asaduddin Owaisi came out strongly against it, gave a written submission against the EIA 2020 with substantial points.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said that all sections of the society will be impacted and future generations will have to bear the brunt of the violations that the EIA will try to legitimise. It will be the poorest of the poor and marginalised who will suffer the most. He also noted that in spite of the directions of courts, EIA draft was not made available in local languages. He said the Trust will write a letter to the Chief Minister urging him to take a stand against EIA 2020.