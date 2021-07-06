KCR should quit for low Krishna water allocation: BJP

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should resign from his post or apologise to the people for his “failure to safeguard the interests of Telangana in the Krishna water allocation by accepting 299 tmcft of water as against 512 tmcft for AP following “secret understandings” with successive Chief Ministers of the neighbouring state, demanded Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

“KCR has unveiled a new political drama to provoke people of both Telugu States by sending police forces to Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects only because of the forthcoming Huzurabad byelection. The fact is thta more than once he had accepted less water allocation, refused to attend the Apex Council meeting twice last year and did not withdraw the case in Supreme Court which could have entailed formation of a tribunal,” he said, at a press conference.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar challenged KCR tor an open debate at the Srisailam project site on these issues. “He had mortgaged the interests of TS by forging agreements with N. Chandrababu Naidu earlier and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy now. Is he not responsible for less water allocation to TS and turning the south part into a desert? Did he even try to halt the construction of a single project despite official orders issued by AP?,” questioned the BJP leader.

KCR feigned to be “very busy” when he was invited twice to attend the Apex Council meeting by the Centre to discuss the water dispute and kept silent even as AP had finalised tenders and began construction last year. It was the BJP which wrote letters to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a halt in the works, forcing KCR to react. But, he again kept silent during the August meeting last year without raising the issue of the illegal projects, he claimed.

Despite KCR doing ‘shadow boxing’ with his AP counterpart to win the byelection at any cost by instigating people, he was unlikely to succeed. “TRS is pouring hundreds of crores into the campaign but people everywhere have made it clear their vote is for the BJP,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.