KCR should explain power sector deals: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit continued its tirade against the TRS government on the state of affairs in the power sector and wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to accept the challenge for a CBI or a judicial probe to look into the various agreements signed in the last five years.

“We are sticking to our charge that there have been large scale irregularities in power purchase agreements made in thermal power and renewable energy of wind and solar power pacts. The government is paying high prices and passing on the burden to people when there was an option for purchasing power at a lesser price,” said party president K. Laxman.

At a press conference held at the party office on Monday, the BJP chief, flanked by other leaders, reiterated that there is a “scam” of more than ₹10,000 crore in the power sector and the TRS government had “deliberately entered into power purchase deals at higher price without going for open access sourcing.”

“We are ready to prove all allegations. If the government is so sure of itself, why is it denying information sought through RTI on power pacts? Instead of making officials scapegoats and firing from their shoulders, the Chief Minister himself should explain about the controversial decisions made,” he said.

Mr. Laxman demanded the government come clear on how much of power was purchased ever since it came to power, details of various agreements made, how much power was supplied to farmers, money paid and so on. “It is not enough to say that power purchase agreements were made with a BJP government in Chhattisgarh. We are here to safeguard the interests of Telangana,” he maintained.

The party also claimed that the upcoming Manuguru thermal power plant is being equipped with ‘outdated technology’ and the Centre had only given ‘conditional clearance’ for the project which was supposed to have become operational two years ago.

The government entered into the various pacts making the regulatory commission ‘redundant’ with not a single member appointed in the recent past, he claimed, and wanted to know details of the public hearings held.

“Is it not a fact that power utilities are burdened by thousands of crores of arrears in payments due to inefficient handling? If sarpanches can be threatened of ousters if bills are not paid in time, why can’t the same rule be made applicable to the government,” the BJP leader said.