‘KCR should apologise’

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim on TRS government spending huge sums for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities compared to previous Congress Government and said it was nothing but deceit.

In a statement here, he said the overall allocations for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities in the last seven years was nearly ₹1.50 Lakh crore but only ₹74,165 crore was spent, which was less than 50% of the allocated amount. “KCR should explain this short funding and apologise to these communities,” he said.

Referring to KCR’s statement in the Assembly that TRS government spent ₹74,165 crore on welfare compared to ₹21,663 crore by Congress regime from 2004-2014, he asked what was the budget of 2004 to 2014 and what was the budget now.