KCR sanctions govt. college in Nalgonda

Approval given for taking up lift irrigation schemes at ₹600 crore

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced sanction of a government degree college at Halia in Nalgonda district, which is part of the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency where sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died last week necessitating a by-election.

A release said Mr. Rao told officials to make arrangements for starting the degree college.

Elsewhere in erstwhile Nalgonda district, the State government has given administrative approval for taking up new lift irrigation schemes at a cost of nearly ₹600 crore.

One of the schemes at Nellikal village also falls in Nagarjunasagar constituency while the others are in Miryalaguda constituency.

According to separate orders issued by the Irrigation department, the Bothalapalem-Wadapally lift irrigation scheme near Wadapally village in Damaracherla mandal would be taken up at ₹229.25 crore. The amount would be spent on the construction of an approach channel, fore-bay, pump house, pressure main, delivery cistern gravity mains, electromechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment.

The Dunnapothulagandi-Balnepally-Champla thanda lift irrigation scheme near Chityala village of Adavidevulapally mandal would be taken up at ₹219.9 crore. A pipeline to supply water from LLC pump house to distributaries 8 and 9 of AMRP-HLC along with clearance of jungle and silt removal would be taken up with ₹2.48 crore as a component work of AMRP lift irrigation scheme.

Besides, Nellikal lift irrigation scheme on the foreshore of Nagarjunasagar reservoir near Nellikal village of Tirumalagiri-Sagar mandal would be taken up with ₹72.16 crore for irrigating 4,175 acres and Keshavapuram-Kondaprole lift irrigation scheme on Musi river would be taken up near Keshavapuram village of Damaracherla mandal with ₹75.93 crore for irrigating 5,875 acres.