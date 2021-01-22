KCR running State with retired officials: Bhatti

‘No one knows from where officers are working from’

Telangana is being run by retired officials with no accountability and this is to escape from future enquiries on corrupt practices of this government, charged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

At a press conference here, he said the Chief Secretary, who has to set right the administration, is from Andhra Pradesh cadre, and he is assisted by a retired IAS officer with no accountability. Similarly, the Engineering-in-Chief of Irrigation projects where thousands of crores are being spent is a retired person. Even the Transco, where thousands of crores are being spent, is headed by a retired officer.

“All these officials will escape future enquiries as they are not competent authorities and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has deliberately designed this system for his corrupt practices,” the CLP leader alleged.

“Why is Mr. Somesh Kumar of Andhra Pradesh cadre made the Chief Secretary if not for blindly following the Chief Minister’s orders,” Mr. Bhatti asked adding Mr. Rajeev Sharma as the Advisor is influencing decisions and he doesn’t have any accountability either.

Mr. Bhatti charged that the Chief Minister has failed the State on all fronts and is just interested in making money from the irrigation projects flouting all norms, and without explaining the corruption charges made against his government.

Entire machinery has collapsed without the Secretariat and no one knows where the officers function from and this reflects the inefficiency of the government heads. Such is the situation that the last proposals for loan sanctions in BC Welfare and Minority Welfare were sent in 2016-17, he claimed.

Questioning the sincerity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said BJP chief Bandi Sanjay doesn’t sound serious on his allegations against the Chief Minister. “If they were so serious, why can’t they request the Central government to launch an investigation when the corruption charges are pretty evident,” he asked.

Mr. Bhatti refused to speak on the rumours of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao taking over as the Chief Minister soon, and said the Congress is more concerned about the issues of farmers, students and other sections who are being “cheated” by the government.

“May be they are raking up the issue just to divert the attention from their failures,” he said, and further demanded that the Chief Minister should resign if he is inefficient in addressing people’s problems.