KCR running govt. in violation of Constitution, says Bhatti

The State Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhatti Vikramarka, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was running the government with a few IAS and IPS officers in violation of the Constitution.

When the country is celebrating the Constitution Day, the Chief Minister is working against the Constitution by unilaterally deciding not to allow RTC employees to re-join their duty, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said the way the RTC MD, Sunil Sharma, ‘threatened’ the employees and ridiculed their decision to call off the strike was nothing but the violation of Constitution. “Who is he to tell the employees not to join duty? Such a statement should have come from either the Chief Minister or the Transport Minister,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said it has become a habit for Mr. Rao to violate all norms of the Constitution, and recalled how 12 Congress MLAs were merged with the TRSLP. The MLAs announced their decision to join the TRS on different dates and complaints were lodged with the Speaker by the Congress.

However, the Speaker claimed the 12 Congress MLAs were merging with the CLP despite the complaints lodged for their dismissal, he said. The Chief Minister too misled the House claiming it was a merger.

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the CM’s attitude was the reason for the prolonged suffering of the RTC employees.

He said the RTC has incurred an additional burden of ₹720 crore only because of the increasing diesel price, while the government had to reimburse ₹500 crore. Given this, how can one blame the employees for the losses,? he asked. He said the Chief Minister did not even respond to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s call and this was not a good sign.