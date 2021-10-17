KCR rules out early elections to Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing the TRS Parliamentary and Legislative Party meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 23:36 IST

TRS in a comfortable position in Huzurabad, says Chief Minister

Amid speculation of early elections dawning on the State, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ruled out any such plan and said the government has lot more to do before going for a fresh mandate.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao put an end to the speculation doing rounds while addressing the TRS Parliamentary and Legislative Party meeting here. The Chief Minister apparently said the government has an unfinished agenda and the public representatives must focus on that. He is said to have dismissed the rumours in just one line. Ever since the meeting has been called, there was a speculation that the Chief Minister might drop hints on the early elections as the government’s popularity was still high.

Sources said the Chief Minister had revealed that the party was way ahead of the BJP candidate and his former Cabinet colleague Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30. The Chief Minister is believed to have revealed that TRS has 13% edge over the BJP as per the latest surveys. The Chief Minister is likely to address a public meeting at Huzurabad after October 25, and most likely on October 27. He said the party’s proposed ‘Vijaya Garjana’ (winning roar) at Warangal on November 15 should be a massive meeting to ensure the complete silence of the opposition parties that have been creating noise for sometime on the TRS governance and popularity. He said at least one bus from every village of Telangana should come to Warangal for the meeting.

The TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be the in charge for the meeting. It was also decided that preparatory meetings should be conducted in all the Assembly constituencies and also at the Telangana Bhavan with representatives of all the constituencies. The party plenary to be held at HICC on October 25 will invite 6,000 delegates rather than 14,000 delegates planned earlier.

During the three-hour meeting the Chief Minister is said to have focussed on reiterating why the Telangana agitation was started and explained the party’s journey during the last 20 years. This, according to sources, was to infuse energy into the public representatives realising that the enthusiasm was waning after being elected twice. A senior leader on the condition of anonymity said laxity was setting in among several leaders as they were totally dependent on KCR’s image alone for winning the elections in the near future too without realising that they too need to get their image enhanced.