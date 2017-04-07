KCR reviews sheep distribution scheme

About two lakh families belonging to Yadav and Kuruma castes in Telangana will be sanctioned sheep units this year as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and an equal number will be sanctioned to the same the next year.

Mr. Rao, during a review meeting on Thursday instructed officials concerned to sanction the units to every applicant from the said communities who is over 18 years of age.

He asked the officials to make arrangements for purchase of the sheep from neighbouring States after the onset of monsoon this year.

Purchases from Telangana for this purpose are prohibited.

Societies will be formed for the distribution, and every member above 18 years of age can become a member.

Those who already have sheep will also get the units, being distributed with financial help from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). Each unit will have 20 sheep and one Ram, estimated to cost ₹1.25 lakh. Of this, 75% will be given by the government as subsidy, while the rest is to be borne by the beneficiary. There will not be any involvement of banks.

Mr. Rao asked the officials to keep the guidelines for sheep distribution transparent and simple.

To avoid irregularities, it has been decided to choose the beneficiaries through draw of lots.

At the State-level, MD of the Meat and Poultry Development Corporation will coordinate the scheme while in the districts, Animal Husbandry officials under the supervision of the Collector will do it.

A three-member committee of MRO, MPDO and Government Veterinary Doctor will implement the scheme. A week-long programme will be conducted to enrol members into the Societies.

Officials will personally visit the villages to enrol members and record the number of sheep already available there. Each sheep, newly purchased as well as the already existing ones, will be insured, and the insurance along with transportation will be paid by the government.

As there is no ban on grazing sheep on the forest lands, the government has instructed the forest officials to allow the grazing of sheep and Ram inside the forests.

The land for grazing will be planted with Stylo variety of grass, so that there is no dearth of healthy food for the sheep.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of veterinary assistance to be given for the well-being of the animals.

Marketing facility will be provided by organising village shandies.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, Principal Secretaries S. Narsing Rao, Shanti Kumari, and others too participated in the meeting.