KCR reviews linking of LI projects

Discusses integration of Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS with Kalwakurthy and Jurala

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held a lengthy discussion with irrigation officials on integration of Palamuru-Rangareddy LI scheme with Kalwakurthy lift irrigation and Jurala project.

The meeting identified on digital screen reservoirs of Palamuru-Rangareddy, canals to carry water from them, their height and contours with the aim to irrigate the entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and adjoining Rangareddy, a release said.

In this context, the routes to excavate main canal and distributaries for carrying water from Karivena reservoir to Jurala were studied. The routes for canals from Uddandapur to Kodangal, Narayanpet, Tandur, Parigi, Vikarabad and Chevella Assembly constituencies were also discussed.

Mr. Rao asked officials to study as much height as possible for canal network to irrigate maximum acreage. It was suggested that ideal technology to lessen tunnel construction and focus more on open canals be studied to carry water by gravity. More meetings to finalise the plan must be held in a couple of days, he said.

He also reviewed the progress of work on Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme to supply water to Alampur constituency in Gadwal district. The State must secure 15.9 tmc ft water from RDS as allotted by Bachawat tribunal. If needed, he will meet his Karnataka counterpart to discuss the matter.

The operations and maintenance wing of irrigation department must be strengthened in view of the construction of projects. The department had become the lifeline of State. The network of irrigation had expanded vastly after formation of the State. The lower level staff of the department must be sensitised about the importance of operations and maintenance wing, and should have specialised officers.

The State will have plenty of reservoirs and a huge canal system in the coming years. There should be workshops of Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers to discuss the progress of works and the field level engineers should be trained by experts. He said he would himself participate in the training sessions some day.

He said the O&M wing should be divided into separate sub-sections for pumps and motors and project gates and canals. The meeting was attended by Ministers and MLAs from Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy, and Principal Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar.