KCR returns to Hyderabad after five-day Delhi tour

December 17, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned to the city from Delhi after a five-day tour of the national capital for the inauguration of the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Before leaving, Mr. Rao went around the office and saw for himself the chambers allotted to various office-bearers of the party. He also met several party supporters from Hyderabad.

He also met Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana who invited him as chief guest for the national conference of Indian Journalists Union to be held under the auspices of Telangana Union of Working Journalists shortly.

