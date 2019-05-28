KCR returns after offering prayers at Tirumala

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, after an overnight stay at Tirumala, offered prayers at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday morning. He was accompanied by his wife K. Shobha and family members.

Mr. Rao was accorded a warm reception by the TTD authorities on his arrival at the main temple complex and led into the sanctum sanctorum where he stood in front of the main deity for about 10 minutes and paid his obeisances.

The chief priest explained to him about the significance of the deity and the place and later honoured him with silk vastrams of the Lord.

A battery of temple priests showered vedasirvachanams on Mr. Rao and his family at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple while TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal presented him with memento and ‘laddu prasadam.’

Later, Mr. Rao and family members offered prayers to Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur and paid a visit to the private temple constructed by Chandragiri YSRCP MLA-elect C. Bhaskar Reddy at Mallamgunta.

Before boarding the return flight to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister along with his family members paid a visit to Mr. Bhaskar Reddy’s residence.

The Chief Minister was seen off at the airport by Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, Mr. Karunakar Reddy and others.

This is the second visit of Mr. Rao to the temple in the capacity of Chief Minister. During his previous visit, Mr. Rao donated precious gold ornaments to the presiding deity worth more than ₹ 5 crore for having achieved statehood for Telangana.