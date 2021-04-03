KCR responsible for Naik’s death: Congress

‘Lack of job notifications forced him to take his life’

The Congress blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the death of Sunil Naik, who passed away at NIMS on Friday after attempting suicide in Warangal stating that he was taking the extreme step disappointed with the lack of job notifications.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, working president A. Revanth Reddy, and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, in separate statements, said that the Chief Minister was directly responsible for the death of the tribal student and termed it a murder by the government. They said lack of job notifications, as promised, forced Naik to take his life which he had revealed in a video before attempting suicide.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked youngsters not to commit suicide but fight against the government to achieve their rights. “Congress will back all the unemployed youth in their fight against the government,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that KCR had provoked youngsters to commit suicide during the Telangana agitation for his political life and he was doing the same now. He said the unemployment allowance promised in 2018 should be implemented from this month itself, he demanded.

CM’s effigy burnt

Congress leaders and workers burnt KCR’s effigy at Nampally blaming him for the death. Youth Congress leaders and OUJAC leaders, including Chanagani Dayakar, were among those who were arrested.

Later, speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said it was a black day in Telangana. Sunil Naik, son of a Lambada mother, who dreamt of becoming a Collector, was going to a burial ground just because of the blatant failure of KCR and K.T. Rama Rao, who have been doing politics on the dead bodies of Telangana fighters, he alleged.

Speaking along with Youth Congress leaders, including Nooti Srikanth, Mettu Sai and others, he alleged that KCR was inhuman and had no time to express condolences at Naik’s death but had time to express the same for people who drowned in SRS project. He demanded an ex gratia to the family members.

He claimed that two other youngsters, Koppula Raju and Golla Ganesh, committed suicide for the same reason in the last 10 days. “We expected that everyone would get jobs in separate Telangana as one of the three core pillars was jobs along with water and funds. But, the father and son have proved it wrong by sitting idle and not filling up lakhs of vacant government jobs even after seven years of the State’s existence,” he said.