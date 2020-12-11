KCR remark on statehood shows narcissism, says Madhu Yaskhi

Hyderabad

11 December 2020 22:59 IST

Reveal secret behind Delhi tour, he tells the Chief Minister

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy and former MP Madhu Yashki lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for claiming that there was no Telangana without him.

In an interaction with reporters here, Mr. Jagga Reddy said Telangana was a gift and sacrifice of Sonia Gandhi and KCR’s statement was loaded with narcissism and nothing else. “What about hundreds of people who committed suicide for Telangana and millions of employees, students, youngsters and other sections who were willing to go to any extent for realising the separate State?”

Agreeing that there was no KCR without Siddipet, Mr. Reddy said unfortunately the Chief Minister was ignoring all other constituencies in the erstwhile Medak district except Siddipet and Gajwel. “Why isn’t he providing the same funds to Sangareddy represented by me and other constituencies where TRS MLAs were elected?”

Mr. Reddy said KCR should have thanked Ms. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday at least for delivering Telangana as promised. Where would have been KCR and his arrogance without Sonia Gandhi’s blessings on Telangana formation, he asked. He said KCR had a secret understanding with the BJP and his visit to Delhi was part of that.

Debt trap

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi questioned whether it was possible for any party with just two members in Parliament to achieve Telangana. It were the Congress MPs who fought with their own party on the issue and Ms. Sonia Gandhi kept her promise made to people. All that KCR did was to push a cash-rich Telangana into a debt-trap.

The former MP also accused the CM of going to New Delhi just to meet Prime Minister Modi two days after he had criticised him. Even his appointment was not confirmed but his desire to meet the PM reflected his fear over the CBI and ED cases. “He should explain the secret behind this sudden visit,” he said.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi also asked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister Kishan Reddy to explain their silence on the corruption allegations made against the Chief Minister.

Former Union Minister Balaram Naik said KCR was cheating the tribals on all aspects and asked why he was objecting to cultivation of maize. What could tribals grow on podu lands except maize, he asked.