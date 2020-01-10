KCR puts TRS leaders to test

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao yet again reiterated that the onus of winning the municipalities lies on the legislators concerned, and reminded them that they would get the credit or the blame depending on the results.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with the MLAs and the in-charges where the party doesn’t have MLAs, handed over the B forms to them to be passed on to the party candidates in the municipal elections. The MLAs would have to identify the winning candidates and take the responsibility of issuing the B form.

Surveys

He briefed them on the nuances of issuing the forms and later instilled confidence among them that all the surveys point towards the ruling party winning the polls comfortably. He also briefed them on the party strategies and also countering the opposition strategies in the poll management.

Mr. Rao said there is fierce competition for tickets and assured that party workers who cannot be accommodated in the municipal polls would get priority in the nominated posts, and that they should work for the victory of the party.

Nominations

Meanwhile, the process of nominations started on Wednesday and will end on Friday evening. They will be scrutinised on January 11and appeals on rejections will be entertained till the next day.

Nominations can be withdrawn on January 14.

Elections for 9 corporations and 120 municipalities will be held on January 22. There are 2,727 wards in municipalities and 325 wards in corporations.

The results will be declared on January 25.