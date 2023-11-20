HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR promises to set up food processing units, waive fitness test fee for autorickshaws

Pro-farmer schemes of the BRS have propelled Telangana’s paddy production to 3 crore tonnes, claims BRS president

November 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in the run up to the Telangana Assembly elections.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in the run up to the Telangana Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: Speccial Arrangement

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to set up food processing units in each mandal to augment income of farmers and create employment opportunities for local youths after coming to power for the third term.

The BRS government’s pioneering pro-farmer schemes propelled Telangana’s paddy production to 3 crore tonnes, he said while addressing an election meeting in Manakonduru near Karimnagar on Monday.

He tore into the Congress party over its claims of bringing Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana, accusing the grand old party of spreading false narratives against the BRS and making empty promises to woo voters.

The Annapurna, Thotapalli and other reservoirs in and around the Manakonduru constituency bears testimony to our government’s resolve to rejuvenate agriculture and allied sectors and improve the lot of farmers, he claimed.

He further alleged that the apathy of the successive Congress governments in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh caused agrarian distress among farmers in Telangana resulting in distress migration of farmers and suicides.

The BRS government provided the much needed fillip to the agriculture sector and support to the farmers ushering in a transformative change in agriculture and allied sectors, he asserted.

“The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are openly speaking against the Dharani portal. If mistakenly voted, they would scrap the farmer-centric schemes including Dharani and Rythu Bandhu,” he claimed.

“The BJP and the Congress have neglected Telangana and don’t waste your vote on both the parties,” he said.

The BRS government is implementing a slew of pro-farmer schemes including the 24X7 power supply for agriculture. You have to decide whom you want, he said calling upon people to vote for the BRS candidates in November 30 Assembly polls.

A welfare-centric and an inclusive approach is the hallmark of the BRS rule, he said and promised to waive the fitness test charges for autorickshaws if voted to power for the third consecutive term.

He further promised to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on saturation basis in Manakonduru constituency.

Addressing a well-attended election meeting at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Congress leaders for unleashing a false propaganda against the BRS over the waiver of farm loans. The farm loans up to ₹1 lakh have already been waived. Four to five % of farmers, if any leftover, will also be covered immediately after coming to power, he added.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.