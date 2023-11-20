KCR promises to set up food processing units, waive fitness test fee for autorickshaws

November 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JANGAON

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to set up food processing units in each mandal to augment income of farmers and create employment opportunities for local youths after coming to power for the third term.

The BRS government’s pioneering pro-farmer schemes propelled Telangana’s paddy production to 3 crore tonnes, he said while addressing an election meeting in Manakonduru near Karimnagar on Monday.

He tore into the Congress party over its claims of bringing Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana, accusing the grand old party of spreading false narratives against the BRS and making empty promises to woo voters.

The Annapurna, Thotapalli and other reservoirs in and around the Manakonduru constituency bears testimony to our government’s resolve to rejuvenate agriculture and allied sectors and improve the lot of farmers, he claimed.

He further alleged that the apathy of the successive Congress governments in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh caused agrarian distress among farmers in Telangana resulting in distress migration of farmers and suicides.

The BRS government provided the much needed fillip to the agriculture sector and support to the farmers ushering in a transformative change in agriculture and allied sectors, he asserted.

“The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are openly speaking against the Dharani portal. If mistakenly voted, they would scrap the farmer-centric schemes including Dharani and Rythu Bandhu,” he claimed.

“The BJP and the Congress have neglected Telangana and don’t waste your vote on both the parties,” he said.

The BRS government is implementing a slew of pro-farmer schemes including the 24X7 power supply for agriculture. You have to decide whom you want, he said calling upon people to vote for the BRS candidates in November 30 Assembly polls.

A welfare-centric and an inclusive approach is the hallmark of the BRS rule, he said and promised to waive the fitness test charges for autorickshaws if voted to power for the third consecutive term.

He further promised to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on saturation basis in Manakonduru constituency.

Addressing a well-attended election meeting at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Congress leaders for unleashing a false propaganda against the BRS over the waiver of farm loans. The farm loans up to ₹1 lakh have already been waived. Four to five % of farmers, if any leftover, will also be covered immediately after coming to power, he added.