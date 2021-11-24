KCR on a holiday in Delhi as farmers suffer with paddy procurement: Revanth

Hyderabad

24 November 2021 21:18 IST

‘CM escaping from the heat generated by criticism of paddy farmers’

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was sitting in New Delhi rather than giving confidence to farmers battling with damaged and sprouted paddy due to heavy rains.

“Is it for entering into another secret deal with the BJP government after criticising it in the air-conditioned dharna chowk,” he asked, and said that KCR’s New Delhi visit was nothing but escaping from the heat generated by the criticism of paddy farmers. The visit will yield zilch and it was more of an outing for the CM, he said.

In an open letter released to the media here, Mr. Reddy said that the BJP and the TRS had entered into ‘match-fixing’ using farmers as pawns. “It is astonishing that KCR is putting up a fake fight with the Centre for procurement for the next season by totally ignoring the procurement of this season.

He said farmers in Telangana have brought the paddy to procurement centres a month ago and there is hardly any taker with the government least bothered to open the requisite centres. Farmers who have still stored paddy in threshing yards with procurement centres not opened are in a huge problem with the rains damaging paddy. The Congress party’s recent visit to the threshing centres across Telangana exposed the farmers’ woes and the government’s callousness. “Government should make preparations 45 days in advance but even after two months, it has failed to open even procurement centres,” he alleged.

Questioning the Chief Minister on the government’s stand on buying sprouted paddy, he said it was his responsibility to procure entire damaged paddy as the delay was from the government.

‘Dubious stand’

Claiming that KCR was ‘insincere’ on the three farm laws now withdrawn, he reminded how the TRS flip-flopped on it first supporting the Bharat Bandh against the farm laws and later arguing that they were in farmers’ interest. “Chief Minister’s dubious stand is in public memory and he can’t fool farmers trying to create a fake fight with the Centre.”

In fact, KCR had officially made his government’s view crystal clear on the crops procurement saying the government was not in the business of buying and selling and it had already suffered ₹7,500 crore loss in it and there would be no procurement centres in the future in Telangana, Mr. Reddy claimed in the letter.

Assuring farmers that the Congress would continue to back them till the last grain was procured, he said he had personally visited the market yards and farmers in their threshing yards to understand their plight.