KCR not sincere in filling up 1.91 lakh vacancies: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not sincere towards filling up over 1.91 lakh vacant posts in various departments of the State government and that is why the recruitment process is being deliberately delayed.
In statement here, he said that the 11-member Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is now headless with just two members -- of which one of them will retire in March. He said that TSPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and three other members retired on December 17, 2020, on the completion of their six-year term. Five other members had already retired.
“The State government cannot appoint the new members due to the Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections. Before the completion of these elections, the State will witness another MCC in view of Nagarjunasagar by-elections and then the elections of Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations. Therefore, the process of recruitment may not begin before six months,” he said.
“Mr. Rao just made a fake promise of recruiting 50,000 people only in view of MLC elections for two Graduate constituencies,” he said. He also pointed out that as per the report of the C.R. Biswal-headed Pay Revision Commission (PRC), as against the sanctioned post of 491,304 in different departments, there are only 300,178 employees. “The Chief Minister must specify as to when and how existing vacancies of 191,126 would be filled?” he asked.
