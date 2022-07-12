‘KCR not kept promises made to various caste groups’

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfil his promise of constructing a building for Vishwa Brahmin Federation and release funds for the welfare of the community.

He was reacting to a memorandum submitted by Vishwa Brahmin and Vishwa Karma joint federation president E Bikshapathi and secretary N Ravinder at Karimnagar, according to a press release.

He reminded that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to release ₹250 crore for the development of Vishwa Brahmin community while addressing a meeting in Warangal four years ago. The Chief Minister had also promised to construct “Atma Gourava Bhavan” on five acre land at Uppal Bhagayat for the community, Mr Sanjay said.

“Ministers G Kamalakar and T Srinivas Yadav also made a similar promise to the community, but failed to keep it,” he charged.

The State BJP chief further alleged that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao made similar promises to various caste and community groups before the last Assembly elections, but had not fulfilled the same.

He said the BJP would launch an intensive agitation if the State government failed to fulfil the promises made to Vishwa Brahmin community and others.